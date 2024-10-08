S. Korea Upgrades Ties With Philippines, Backs Manila's Maritime Rights

South Korea has added its weight to the Philippines' effort to defend the rule of law in the South China Sea, where China's ambitions have created friction with coastal states. In a memorandum of understanding signed in Manila on Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed to upgrade his nation's ties with Manila to a "strategic partnership" and to support the Philippine military's modernization.

"We shared a common understanding about the importance of peace, stability and safety in the South China Sea," Yoon said in brief remarks. "Our two countries will continue to work together in order to establish a rules-based maritime order and for the freedom of navigation."

The agreement reaffirms Korean support for the 2016 arbitral ruling that favored Manila's maritime rights. That year, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague found that China's sweeping claims in the western Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone were not supported by international law. China has refused to recognize the ruling and has continued to occupy reefs and islands within the EEZ.

"From here, there is nowhere else to go but up," Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said at the signing ceremony. "As we chart the future direction of our relations, the way forward is clear: the time for us to elevate the ties between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea to a strategic relationship."

The accord cements the longstanding defense export relationship between the two nations. South Korea is among the Philippines' leading suppliers of weaponry, including fighters and surface combatants. Yoon said that South Korea will "actively take part . . . in the modernization of the [Armed Forces of the Philippines."

In return, South Korea expects Philippine diplomatic support "to address the increasing security threat coming from North Korea in the context of the Korean Peninsula," south Korean Ambassador to Manila Lee Sang-hwa said last month. South Korea faces its own maritime rights issues in its border zone with North Korea, including longstanding boundary disputes and periodic military provocations.

Chinese state-owned opinion outlet Global Times pushed back on Yoon's comments on Tuesday, and it instructed South Korea not to support the Philippines.

"South Korea is not a South China Sea country, and it should not perceive China as a rival. Such a move will only cast a shadow on China-South Korean ties, and will bring further instabilities to the region," Global Times suggested. "Even if the Philippines receives more weapons and equipment from South Korea, Japan and the US, Manila cannot change China's position on its islands and reefs in the South China Sea."