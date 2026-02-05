Russian Rescue Service Responds to Explosion and Fire on MSC Boxship



An MSC containership inbound for Saint Petersburg, Russia was reportedly disabled after an explosion and fire in the Gulf of Finland. Details are coming from Russian media reports of the incident without official confirmation from the maritime services or MSC.

A feeder ship named MSC Giada III (39,000 dwt) experienced an explosion in its engine room that is reported to have spread upward into the accommodation block of the ship. Images posted by the Russian media show flames at the rear of the accommodation block.

Reports indicate the fire was brought under control while the Russian icebreaker Semyon Dezhnev was dispatched to aid. There are conflicting reports that the rescue vessel Spasatel Karev may have also participated in the rescue operation.

The containership is registered in Liberia and has operated for MSC since 2022. Reports indicate it has a Russian captain and at least some of the crew are from Myanmar.

Russian media is reporting the vessel’s AIS signal went offline on the evening of February 4 while it was in Neva Bay. The ship appeared in Saint Petersburg on February 5, apparently towed into port. Its AIS signal has been restored and shows the vessel berthed.

The fire was reportedly contained to a small area of the vessel. There are no reports of injuries to the crew or pollution from the ship.

Built in 2002, it is a 2,700 TEU feeder that MSC employs on a route servicing the Baltic, Spain, and Portugal. The online schedule indicates the ship left Agadir and had made a stop in Antwerp before heading to Russia. It was due to proceed on to Riga and Klaipeda.

