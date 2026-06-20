Russian Navy Struggling to Maintain a Mediterranean Presence

The Russian Navy seems once again to be heading for a Mediterranean exit, after a presence in May suggested it might be attempting to re-establish its permanent base in the Syrian port of Tartus, once the headquarters of the Mediterranean Flotilla.

On April 29, a convoy passed into the Mediterranean through the Strait of Gibraltar, escorted by the Gorshkov Class frigate RFS Admiral Kasatonov (F461). The convoy consisted of three sanctioned vessels, often involved in arms shipments and resupply activities, the oil products tanker General Skobelev (IMO 9503304), the Ro-Ro cargo vessel Sparta (IMO 9268710), and the Project 23130 oiler Akademik Pashin (IMO 9778193). The convoy had passed through the English Channel on April 18, then through the Strait of Gibraltar, and despite advertising its destination as Port Said, it headed for Tartus. The Admiral Kasatonov then escorted the Sparta and the General Skobelev back towards Gibraltar, handed them over to the frigate RFS Boiky (F532), and then turned backed to Tartus and was imaged with the Akademik Pashin dockside on the old Mediterranean Flotilla wharf on June 4.

In the imagery of June 4, the Admiral Kasatonov and Akademik Pashin are protected by an anti-sea drone barrier – not a precaution which was necessary even a year ago. The maritime open source analyst community have also identified two Raptor and a Project 21980 Grachonok Class Anti-Saboteur Vessel docked close by the Akademik Pashin. It is unclear whether these anti-saboteur craft have arrived recently (perhaps carried by the Sparta on its recent visit), to enhance port security in the face of the Ukrainian long-range sanctions program, or have been kept hidden somewhere in the Tartus area since they were last seen there during the heyday of the Mediterranean Flotilla. Their appearance certainly indicates that the Ukrainian threat is being taken seriously, but also lends weight to reports that the Russian Navy is re-establishing a permanent presence in Tartus. These small port security craft cannot make their way home on their own, so look set to remain in Tartus, presumably to provide security for the Russian presence.

The Admiral Kasatonov alongside in Alexandria (Russian Navy)

The Admiral Kasatonov and the Akademik Pashin subsequently made a port visit to Alexandria on June 12, to celebrate Russia Day. The pair were then spotted south of Sardinia on June 18.

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The Admiral Kasatonov was also supported by the oiler Akademik Pashin on a foray into the Mediterranean in March 2021, during which the ships visited Algiers, Piraeus, Alexandria, Tartus, and the Turkish naval base at Aksaz. The Admiral Kasatonov also visited the Mediterranean in 2022 and 2023, suggesting a permanent allocation to the area despite being assigned to the Northern Fleet. But the frigate is probably a less welcome Mediterranean port-caller now than it has been in previous years.

If as expected the two warships head for the Strait of Gibraltar and then for the Admiral Kasatonov’s home port of Severomorsk, the oiler Akademik Pashin will be welcomed in particular by the RFS Admiral Grigorovich (F494). The Admiral Grigorovich is still loitering in the English Channel, harassing the yachting community, seemingly low on fuel and probably looking for a fill-up replenishment at sea.

