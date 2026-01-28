Russian Crewmembers Released from Seized Tanker Held in Scotland



Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, January 28, that the United States has released two Russian crewmembers from the seized tanker Marinera (Bella 1), which is being held in Scotland. The United States had committed to the release of the two Russian nationals shortly after the vessel was seized in the waters between Scotland and Iceland on January 7.

According to the brief statement from the Russian authorities, the two crewmembers are on their way home. It is unclear what positions they held on the ship. The United States appears to be planning to prosecute the senior officers from the tanker.

Russia had complained that the United States had not followed through on its commitment to release the crew. Initially, it had called the seizure of the vessel “maritime piracy,” a similar accusation made by Russian officials as shadow fleet tankers were inspected in the Baltic.

When the United States said it was exploring legal action against the crew of the tanker, Russia immediately responded say it was “categorically unacceptable.” Russian officials have been demanding the release of the crew.

There was a crew of 28 reportedly aboard the tanker. Six of the crew are reported to be from Georgia, including the captain, who the United States continues to detain. In addition, there were 17 from Ukraine, and three from India.

U.S. officials told a court in Scotland earlier this week that it was the intent to repatriate most of the crew. However, the U.S. rushed the captain and the first officer out of Scotland aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter late on Monday or early Tuesday. A wife of the captain had started a legal case seeking an order to prevent the crew and tanker from being removed from Scottish jurisdiction.

The U.S. informed Scottish prosecutors early Tuesday that the captain and first officer were no longer in Scotland. The reports said the intent was to continue to detain five individuals from the ship. Media reports said the crew had earlier been moved to shore and placed in a hotel under the supervision of immigration authorities.

When the tanker arrived in Scotland, the reports said it was there to resupply. It is unclear what the intent now is for the tanker, but GMS, the world's largest cash buyer of surplus tonnage, told Reuters it was negotiating for the purchase of tankers seized by the United States. For now, the Marinera (Bella 1) is anchored in Moray Firth, in northeast Scotland near Inverness.

