Russian Authorities Detained Sanctioned Tanker for Unpaid Crew Wages



A shadow fleet tanker that is currently sanctioned in the West was reportedly detained by the Russian authorities in the port of Murmansk due to a range of issues, including unpaid crew wages, reports the Russian Seafarers’ Union. The crew of the vessel raised concerns to the union, which says it referred the matter to the Murmansk port captain’s office.

The tanker named Unity (108,929 dwt) is typical of the shadow fleet. Built in 2009, it is reportedly being managed by a shipping company from the UAE. The ship is now showing a registry in Lesotho, having switched in August from Gambia. Databases show the vessel has changed names and flags four times since 2021, including twice in 2024 and briefly under the Russian flag from September 2024 to February 2025.

The union reports the 20-person crew is due nearly $90,000 as of August 13 in back pay. They only received their pay for June on July 27, and further said that the crew that had been signed off had also not received pay. The crew is also seeking compensation for sailing through a pirate danger zone and fines for late payments.

Concerns are being raised about the legal ownership of the vessel, saying that when its registry in Gambia expired on August 5, the vessel’s ownership was changed on the paperwork from Argo Tanker Group to Petroleum United FZCO. The concern is that some of the crew’s employment contracts are with Argo, and the insurance was also changed.

“Sailors fear that since the vessel has indeed changed its flag and registry company, all contracts on board are invalid, and they will not be able to apply to the P&I if the shipowner is unable to fulfill contractual obligations regarding the payment of wages,” said Olga Ananyina of the Russian Seafarers’ Union.

The port control inspection conducted in Murmansk on August 28 is reported to have confirmed numerous violations. The authorities detailed the vessel until the discrepancies were corrected. The AIS signal shows the vessel as underway on September 2, but it is suspect and could be spoofed.

The tanker has been sanctioned by the EU and UK, as well as Australia, Canada, and Switzerland, for its involvement in the Russian oil trade.

The union also reports that Argo Tanker Group, which is listed in databases with a mailing address in Moscow, was also cited by the authorities for failing to pay more than $130,000 to the crew of another tanker named Dignity. The 159,426 dwt tanker operates under the Russian flag, transporting oil from Murmansk, but so far has not been sanctioned.

The Moscow Times reports a strong rise in late or unpaid wages across Russia. It cites government statistics that show the total amount due has doubled over the past year. As of the end of July, it was reported to be at nearly $13 million. The paper cited the high rate charged by the Central Bank as a key problem for businesses to take out loans to cover operating expenses.

