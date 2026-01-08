Russia Resumes Attacks on Ukraine’s Ports Killing Two People



Russia launched its first attack on the Odesa regional port complex for the first time since New Year’s. The ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi were both struck in the daytime assault on January 7, with pictures showing containers and port infrastructure on fire.

The port of Chornomorsk was struck by drones that caused fires in the tank storage area for vegetable oil. Reports said at least two people were injured, while Pivdennyi was struck by a missile. There, infrastructure, administrative building, and equipment were all damaged. An initial report said one person was killed and several were injured.

The pictures posted by the State Emergency Service showed fires and damage to containers. There was also extensive damage to trucks in the ports. The emergency Service later clarified the toll, saying that the death toll had risen to two and that either other people were injured and receiving medical care.

The ports had not been attacked in a week’s time. Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction, had said on New Year’s Day that the Odesa region was struck. They indicated that port equipment, vehicles, and other facilities had all been damaged, but there were no casualties among the port workers. At the Danube port of Izmail, he reported damage to the berths and equipment.

Russia had intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s ports in December after Vladimir Put had said it would retaliate for the strikes on the shadow fleet tankers. He threatened to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea.

Ukraine’s Seaports Authority told Reuters that there were 96 attacks on the Odesa seaport region in 2025. They said the number of attacks nearly tripled versus 2024.