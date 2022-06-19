Russia Disrupts Kazakhstan's Main Oil Terminal for UXO Clearance

Image courtesy Russian Ministry of Defense

Effective this week, Russian officials will intermittently shut down the marine terminal that handles two thirds of Kazakhstan's oil exports - for the safe removal of large quantities of potential WWII ordnance, Kommersant reports.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has operated a connector pipeline between landlocked Kazakhstan and the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia for more than two decades. It has a capacity of up to 1.4 million bpd, equal to more than two percent of global seaborne oil trade.

According to local media, EOD teams in Novorossiysk have been finding and clearing unexploded bombs in the area for most of the past week, including three torpedoes in the main harbor. On Sunday, state-owned Kommersant reported that dozens of potential pieces of unexploded ordnance have been discovered near the Black Sea terminal that handles most of Kazakhstan's oil exports. The terminal has been in operation for 21 years, but the 50-plus pieces of possible UXO have just been found. They must be removed, and the terminal will be intermittently shut down or partially closed beginning June 20.

"The start of the special operation [invasion of Ukraine] did not allow us to complete all the [survey] work," a port official told Kommersant. "Some of these items are known to be located less than 100 meters from the subsea pipeline to the [loading buoy]. The work is really very dangerous."

Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told media that he does not believe that the disruption will have a material effect on exports, since one loading buoy will remain in operation.

If Kommersant's report is accurate, it would the second shutdown of the CPC terminal at Novorossiysk since March. Two of the terminal's three mooring buoys sustained damage in a storm in late March, according to Kommersant, and the outlet reports that the partial shutdown took one million bpd off the world market for three weeks. Kazakhstan says that full operations were only restored in late May.

Whether or not the shutdown is needed for safety, its timing has raised questions among political analysts. The partial shutdown of Kazakhstan's main oil export terminal follows just three days after Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he would not recognize two Russian-controlled breakaway territories.

In comments at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum Friday, speaking in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and top Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan, Tokayev said that Kazakhstan cannot recognize the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR and LPR).

The two breakaway regions were created during the first Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014, and Russia recognized both as independent states in February, just before it invaded Ukraine for the second time. Moscow is widely considered to hold administrative control over the DPR and LPR, and it is the only government to extend them diplomatic recognition.

"It has been calculated that if the right of nations to self-determination were actually implemented across the globe, then instead of the 193 states that now make up the UN, there would be more than 500 or 600 states on Earth. Naturally, it would be chaos," Tokayev said. "For this reason we do not recognize either Taiwan, or Kosovo, or South Ossetia, or Abkhazia. Obviously, this principle will apply to quasi-state associations, which, in our opinion, is what Luhansk and Donetsk are."

Russia has been known to cut off energy flows after receiving unwelcome news - for example, the sudden termination of all Russian gas deliveries to France after French President Emmanuel Macron declared support for Ukraine's EU candidacy.