Russia and Ukraine Continue Targeting Shipping with Claims of Nine Strikes

The back-and-forth between Russia and Ukraine targeting commercial shipping supporting grain exports continues to intensify. In the past 24 hours, reports indicated that Ukraine struck as many as five bulkers in or near Novorossiysk, with one reported to have been abandoned due to a fire, while Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed strikes on at least four ships.

The new round of attacks came after efforts by the United States and Turkey to stop the targeting of commercial shipping. Turkish officials reportedly proposed to both sides a moratorium on targeting commercial shipping in the Black Sea. This came after Turkey had called for a de-escalation and protested the strikes that killed and injured seafarers and destroyed Turkish-owned ships.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is reported to have personally pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to stop the attacks on foreign-flagged tankers at the CPC terminal and in the Black Sea after a tanker chartered to Chevron was struck. Ukraine is said to have added conditions that the vessels cannot be carrying Russian cargoes and not be under sanctions.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is being quoted in the media as rejecting the Turkish proposal and accusing Ukraine of “brazen acts of terrorism” against shipping. Russia asserts that Ukraine is trying to destabilize commercial shipping in the Black Sea, while the Ministry of Defense asserts all the ships it is targeting are being used to deliver military cargoes to Ukraine. Officials in Ukraine have accused Russia of endangering the world’s food supply with its attacks on the grain infrastructure and export vessels.

The Moscow Times had reported at the beginning of the week that 90 percent of Russia’s grain export capacity in the Black Sea and Azov was unavailable. It quoted Andrei Sizov, managing director of the SovEcon agricultural consultancy, who said all three terminals in Novorossiysk had suspended operations and only a smaller one in Tuapse continued operations. Navigation in the Sea of Azov has been suspended since late July after a Ukrainian barrage reportedly struck over 100 vessels.

Russian grain exports were reported to be down significantly in 2026 after shipping 46.3 million tons in 2025. That included more than 29 million tons moved through the Black Sea ports. Ukraine has had similar declines in its grain exports while it has been attempting to move shipments to the Danube and overland to Romania for transshipment.

Media reports indicate that the Greek-owned bulker Anna S (40,000 dwt), registered in Liberia, was set on fire on Monday night, August 17, after being hit by possibly five drones. The ship was approximately 25 miles from Novorossiysk with 20 Filipino crewmembers and a Romanian captain. The crew was reported uninjured but forced to abandon the vessel, and they were rescued by another Greek-owned bulker, Elina B (58,551 dwt). However, the vessel, which is registered in Malta, was also reportedly struck several hours later. The Greek newspaper Proto Thema is reporting a drone circled the vessel for “some time” before the attack, but the vessel was able to continue toward Turkey.

The other vessels struck, according to Bloomberg, included the Fehu (56,416 dwt) managed from the UAE and under the flag of the Marshall Islands, while it was loading in Novorossiysk. The Russian-flagged Victoria V (7,547 dwt) was approaching Novorossiysk when it was struck. The Turkish vessel Necibe (21,461 dwt), registered in San Marino, was loading wheat in Tuapse when it was attacked by drones.

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Russia’s Ministry of Defense posted several messages on social media on August 19, claiming attacks on ships and port infrastructure of Ukraine supporting the military efforts. It said on Tuesday evening, a dry cargo ship carrying military material was struck southeast of Odesa in the Black Sea. Two other ships, it said, were also struck by drones in the Black Sea, and that a dry cargo ship loaded with arms and ammo was struck in Chernomorsk. It also claimed strikes on tanks that were in the port of Chernomorsk as well as another depot in the port.

Grain exports are critical to both sides as an important source of international currency. The United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal in 2022 for the exports to proceed under strict supervision, and Ukraine later established its Black Sea corridor to maintain the exports. The ports and infrastructure, as well as shipping, have again become a target as both sides seek to increase the economic hardships.