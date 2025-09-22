G. Allen Brooks
G. Allen Brooks
G. Allen Brooks currently works as a consultant for the strategic oilfield and finance industries and is a regular contributor to The Maritime Executive magazine. Over his 40 year career in energy and investment he has served as an energy security analyst, oil service company manager, and as a member of the board of directors for multiple oilfield service companies.
Maritime Revival?
In February, a draft executive order was leaked that outlined a plan for the government to address the Navy and commerci...
America's Maritime Labor Shortage
Since Donald Trump's inauguration, his Administration has been working to boost the nation's maritime industry....
Is This the End of the World As We Know It?
[This article was published in the March/April edition of The Maritime Executive, before the White House scaled back&nbs...
The Energy Transition’s Global Shipping Challenge
This piece appears courtesy of the National Center for Energy Analytics and is reproduced here in an abbreviated fo...
America Gets Serious About Shipping
Ships move 80 percent of global trade. Without them, people would be poorer, and few appreciate the critical role they play in o...
Energy Politics
Climate activists recently completed their annual get-together, this time in the iconic oil city of Baku, Azerbaijan. Th...
Crude Behavior: What Are Oil Prices Telling Us?
In the eight weeks from early August to mid-September, America's benchmark oil price (West Texas Intermediate) fell...
Shipping and the Energy Transition
Although the extreme demands of energy transition activists are receiving pushback from the public, the pressure for cha...
Made in China
The EPA has finalized its tailpipe emissions rules for light-duty vehicles beginning in 2027. When initially proposed, t...
From EVs to Wind Turbines, China is Winning the Clean-Energy War
The EPA has finalized its tailpipe emissions rules for light-duty vehicles beginning in 2027. When initially proposed, t...