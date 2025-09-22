G. Allen Brooks

G. Allen Brooks currently works as a consultant for the strategic oilfield and finance industries and is a regular contributor to The Maritime Executive magazine. Over his 40 year career in energy and investment he has served as an energy security analyst, oil service company manager, and as a member of the board of directors for multiple oilfield service companies.

Hanwha Philly

Maritime Revival?

Published Sep 22, 2025 10:11 PM by G. Allen Brooks

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; In February, a draft executive order was leaked that outlined a plan for the government to address the Navy and commerci...

Welding

America's Maritime Labor Shortage

Published Jul 13, 2025 11:54 PM by G. Allen Brooks

Posted in: Shipbuilding

&nbsp; Since Donald Trump&#39;s inauguration, his Administration has been working to boost the nation&#39;s maritime industry....

tanker

Is This the End of the World As We Know It?

Published May 12, 2025 5:31 PM by G. Allen Brooks

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; [This article was published in the March/April edition of The Maritime Executive, before the White House scaled back&nbs...

iStock anchorage

The Energy Transition’s Global Shipping Challenge

Published Apr 3, 2025 4:07 PM by G. Allen Brooks

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; This piece appears courtesy of the&nbsp;National Center for Energy Analytics and is reproduced here in an abbreviated fo...

U.S. shipbuilding

America Gets Serious About Shipping

Published Mar 14, 2025 3:48 PM by G. Allen Brooks

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Ships move 80 percent of global trade. Without them, people would be poorer, and few appreciate the critical role they play in o...

Energy Politics

Energy Politics

Published Jan 19, 2025 6:18 PM by G. Allen Brooks

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Climate activists recently completed their annual get-together, this time in the iconic oil city of Baku, Azerbaijan. Th...

Oil

Crude Behavior: What Are Oil Prices Telling Us?

Published Nov 17, 2024 3:44 PM by G. Allen Brooks

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; In the eight weeks from early August to mid-September, America&#39;s benchmark oil price (West Texas Intermediate) fell...

Bulker

Shipping and the Energy Transition

Published Oct 18, 2024 1:16 PM by G. Allen Brooks

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Although the extreme demands of energy transition activists are receiving pushback from the public, the pressure for cha...

Brooks wind turbines

Made in China

Published Jul 7, 2024 9:37 PM by G. Allen Brooks

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; The EPA has finalized its tailpipe emissions rules for light-duty vehicles beginning in 2027. When initially proposed, t...

BYD Explorer No. 1 departs on its maiden voyage (BYD)

From EVs to Wind Turbines, China is Winning the Clean-Energy War

Published Apr 29, 2024 10:40 PM by G. Allen Brooks

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; The EPA has finalized its tailpipe emissions rules for light-duty vehicles beginning in 2027. When initially proposed, t...

