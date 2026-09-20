Running Out of Options: Conflict Restricts Saudi Oil Exports

Saudi Arabia has traditionally been the beacon of stability within OPEC. It is the Middle East's largest producer, reliably supplying markets in Asia and Europe through long-term contracts. Unlike most OPEC members and other oil producers, Saudi Arabia would maintain significant spare production capacity. This enabled the leaders in Riyadh to manage global oil markets as its main "swing producer." Saudi Arabia's size, reserves and political stability made it the natural leader of the OPEC cartel. However, much has changed in recent months. The Kingdom has entered a severe geopolitical and economic crisis as a result of the U.S. war against Iran and the closure of critical oil export infrastructure. In this Tanker Opinion, we'll discuss recent events and the impact they have on the tanker market.

A few statistics will put the importance of Saudi Arabia in context. Prior to the Iran war, Saudi Arabia was the third largest crude oil producer in the world, behind only the United States and Russia. It has the planet's second largest proven oil reserves (after Venezuela).

The Saudis also made a significant push into refining. The country has dramatically grown its refinery throughput over the last 25 years. It is now the 6th largest refiner in the world with a domestic capacity of 3.3 Mb/d. In addition, Saudi Arabia owns significant stakes in international joint-venture refineries in countries like China, South Korea and Malaysia.