Royal Navy Patrol Boat Shadows Russian Ship on Christmas Day

Image courtesy Royal Navy By Royal Navy News 12-31-2019 11:55:00

Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Tyne shadowed a Russian vessel through the English Channel on Christmas Day. The Portsmouth-based ship was called upon to sail on Christmas Eve and keep watch on the Russian ship Smolnyy Perekov as it passed close to UK territorial waters on Christmas Day.

HMS Tyne remained at sea on Christmas Day to monitor the Russian ship, keeping track of its activity in areas of national interest.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “I am grateful for the efforts of the crew of HMS Tyne, who have sailed on Christmas Eve, helping to safeguard or seas. This is yet another clear example of the tireless efforts of our Armed Forces, as they continue their tireless efforts to defend our country and our interests across the world.”

The Royal Navy ship returned alongside in Portsmouth on December 26 and remains ready for very short notice tasking over the rest of the holiday period.

“Leaving our families at this time of year is especially difficult, but national security doesn’t stop for Christmas and as one of the duty units over the festive period we had bags packed and were ready to go," said Commander Jon Browett, HMS Tyne’s Commanding Officer. "We had members of the ship’s company returning at short notice from all over the country and, hard as it is for those left at home, we are committed to keeping Britain safe all year round. Our families understand our role and undoubtedly make a tangible contribution to national security through their continued support. The UK’s trade, economy and information networks depend on the sea, and this operation demonstrates the Royal Navy’s commitment to protecting our home waters at all times.”