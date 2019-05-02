Royal Caribbean Cuts Steel for Fifth Oasis-Class Cruise Ship

Steel cutting begins for the fifth Oasis-class vessel (Michael Wessels / Royal Caribbean)

By MarEx 2019-05-02 22:45:22

Once again, Royal Caribbean has begun construction on the world's largest cruise ship, a title that each of the line's Oasis-class vessels have held until the delivery of the next (slightly larger) sister ship. Work began late last month with a steel-cutting ceremony at Chantiers de l'Atlantique.

RCCL has not yet released the exact size of the newbuild, nor her name. The current title-holder - Symphony of the Seas - is rated to carry about 18,000 dwt, and can she can embark as many as 8,880 passengers and crew at maximum rated occupancy.

Royal Caribbean says that the new vessel will "combine the iconic seven-neighborhood concept that her sister ships feature with a bold and unexpected lineup of thrilling experiences, imaginative dining, unparalleled entertainment and the latest technology."

The fourth in the series, Odyssey of the Seas, is under construction at Meyer Werft and will be delivered in 2020. Chantiers de l'Atlantique is due to deliver the fifth in 2021, and a sixth Oasis-class vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2023.

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-biggest cruise operator, and its executives reported Wednesday that its recent financial performance has exceeded market expectations. The firm posted earnings per share of $1.31 for the first quarter, beating analyst expectations of $1.11 EPS. "We are very pleased to report another record-breaking quarter and to be driving towards record earnings for the year," said Royal Caribbean CFO Jason Liberty. "The demand trends are strong, further exhibiting the strength for our brands and the public's growing propensity to cruise."