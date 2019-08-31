RoRo Lists as Truck Removed, 149 Passengers Rescued

Photos Courtesy of: Coast Guard District Central Visayas

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-31 18:58:52

The Philippine Coast Guard rescued 149 passengers and 18 crew from a listed RoRo on Saturday.

The Mika Mari 8 departed from Danao Port and arrived in Camotes safely, but while disembarking the vehicles, a 10-wheel truck encountered a transmission problem and slipped to the starboard side of the vessel, causing it to list and sink.

The vessel, operated by Jomalia Shipping, was carrying 11 vehicles at the time.

Four passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

The vessel is carrying 3,200 liters of diesel which is now being removed.