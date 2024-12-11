RightShip Revises Timeline for Increased Safety Inspections for Bulkers

The widely used digital maritime platform RightShip which tracks safety and sustainable practices has agreed with the bulker industry to revise the timeline for increasing its safety inspection program. Two months ago, the group cited safety concerns saying that it was responding by lowering the age of a vessel to trigger inspections and expanding the regime to wider segments of the industry.

While one of the key segments of merchant shipping, and one of the largest categories, the average age of bulkers is increasing, and with it comes more safety risks. In addition, like all parts of the industry, bulkers are under pressure to increase their performance and sustainable operations. The group reported that its data showed the average of bulkers has reached 14.7 years and is continuing to rise. Construction of new bulkers has also lagged other segments which are aggressively adding new tonnage.

RightShip in October announced it had decided in a two-step process to lower the age of a vessel to start inspections from 14 to 12 years in 2025 and 10 years in 2026. It also reported that the inspection requirement would also be extended to cover smaller vessels under 8,000 dwt, which had been exempt until recently.

Despite saying it had consulted with the industry, the proposal was met with widespread complaints. INTERCARGO, which represents a large portion of the operators, issued a statement expressing “deep concern” saying that it required more consultation and time to prepare for the accelerated timeline.

After discussions with INTERCARGO as well as the International Chamber of Shipping and the Union of Greek Shipowners, RightShip confirmed it was refining the approach to align with the operational realities. It said however the fundamentals of the changes designed to reinforce the shared commitment to safety remain in place.

“Our updated approach directly addresses some of the key stakeholder concerns, balancing inspection workloads, and providing flexibility while maintaining rigorous safety standards,” said Christopher Saunders, Chief Maritime Officer at RightShip. “We've also committed to enhanced transparency in our processes to offer greater clarity through industry dialogue going forward.”

The 10-year trigger to start inspections remains, but RightShip expanded the timeline to four steps starting at 13 years in October 2025 (instead of 12 years in March 2025) and by January 1, 2027 (instead of March 31, 2026) reaching 10 years. They said this would give vessel owners and operators more time to adjust budgets, train crew, and plan for the inspections. Vessels will now have 12 months’ notice before the changes start and it is also providing a three-month inspection buffer.

The expansion to require vessels of less than 8,0000 dwt to undergo similar inspections remains in the program. RightShip emphasizes that this will make the safety standard more consistent across the global dry bulk and general cargo fleet.

“Safety is a collective journey,” said Steen Lund, CEO of RightShip. “This phased rollout is a step forward in working toward zero harm in maritime operations while ensuring a realistic transition period for our stakeholders. We look forward to continuing our dialogue and working with the industry to improving and advocating for higher safety standards.”

INTERCARGO issued a statement welcoming the revision. Chairman Elect John Xylas also highlighted an agreement with RightShip for regular structured consultations. He said it would ensure that dry bulk owners and operators would contribute in the development of industry initiatives that promote safety and sustainability.



