Intercargo Objects to RightShip Safety Inspections on Younger Bulkers

Vessel quality platform RightShip has decided to start requiring physical inspections of bulkers much sooner in a vessel's lifespan if owners wish to qualify for the firm's benchmark rating. The company cited the rising average age of the bulker fleet, "clear evidence of risks with aging vessels," and continued safety issues in the sector - but bulker owners' association Intercargo strongly disagrees with the decision.

RightShip sees a wide gap in safety metrics between the bulker fleet and other vessel classes. Bulkers have the highest recorded incident ratio of any vessel type, and "fatalities are significantly more prevalent" in dry bulk, according to RightShip. Bulkers are also four times more likely than tankers to be detained for port state control deficiencies, and the risk goes up with age, particularly for the largest vessels.

Beginning next year, RightShip's "age trigger" for a required inspection will drop from 14 years to 12 years for bulkers and general cargo ships, then to 10 years in 2026. The requirement will also be extended to cover smaller vessels under 8,000 DWT, which have been exempt until recently. In a statement, the firm said that the change had been discussed extensively with industry for the past year.

“Our decision to lower the inspection age from 14 to 10 years, in a phased approach, reflects the desire from stakeholders for more physical inspections of vessels to counter challenges the dry sector faces in achieving operational excellence. This change reflects our commitment to raising safety standards globally and comes at a critical time as the global dry bulk fleet now averages 14.7 years in age and will continue to rise,” explained Christopher Saunders, Chief Maritime Officer at RightShip.

Intercargo, the association of bulker owners, said Wednesday that its members have "deep concerns" about RightShip's decision to begin inspecting their vessels at a younger age.

"This decision was made without prior consultation with the owners and managers of bulk carriers, the very stakeholders who will be impacted by such changes," Intercargo said. "We believe that significant operational decisions, such as this, should involve input from all relevant stakeholders."

The association said that shipowners and seafarers need time to adapt to changes, particularly to any increase in onboard workload, and it asked for an "inclusive approach" and a longer timeline.

"A delay in applying the new age limit would allow ship operators and seafarers sufficient time to adjust to the evolving requirements, while upholding the high standards of safety and efficiency that are essential to our industry," Intercargo said in a statement.

Top image: Farid Mernissi / CC BY SA 4.0