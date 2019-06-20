Resolve Marine Group Receives AMVER Award for 2018

The Resolve Pioneer (Resolve Marine)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-20 08:31:55

Resolve Marine Group has received the AMVER Award for 2018 for the salvage tug Resolve Pioneer's participation in the voluntary reporting system. AMVER, founded by the Coast Guard in the 1950s to facilitate marine emergency response on the high seas, helps to coordinate good samaritan assistance for vessels in distress.

The Pioneer, which is stationed at Dutch Harbor, Alaska, is the only fully manned, privately-funded salvage tug in North America. Prior to moving to Alaska, the Pioneer performed rescue tows, marine firefighting and salvage support missions across the Eastern seaboard and throughout the Gulf of Mexico. She also spent six months skimming oil during the Deepwater Horizon incident.

Today, the Pioneer serves as core asset for a Resolve Marine oil spill response contracting service, 1-Call Alaska. 1-Call is a Coast Guard-vetted Oil Spill Response Organization (OSRO), and it provides emergency response services for non-tank vessels passing Alaska on the great circle route from Asia to the west coast of North America.

“Resolve is proud to be part of the AMVER program for which the Resolve Pioneer has been engaged for eight consecutive years,” said Lindsay Malen-Habib. “Owning and operating this vessel in Alaska allows us to demonstrate the dedication to our clients’ needs. We are stewards of the environment and protecting life at sea. This program demonstrates that exactly.”

Other recipient companies at this year's AMVER Awards included Eagle Bulk, NOAA, ARC, Rand Logistics and Royal Caribbean, among others. Vessels with continuous participation of more than one year in the system receive a blue pennant as an award; five years, a gold pennant; ten years, a purple pennant; and 15 years or more, a commemorative plaque. Additional awards are granted annually for exceptional efforts to rescue mariners in distress.