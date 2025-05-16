Report: USCG Ordered to Reduce Flag Rank by Quarter as Part of Force Design



The U.S. Coast Guard is preparing to reduce its ranks among flag officers as the latest step in the Force Design initiative announced last month. According to a memo seen by USNI News, Acting Commandant Kevin Lundy reported the decision from Homeland Security to reduce the senior ranks among the service’s force.

The memo reportedly says that “the Department of Homeland Security has determined that there is redundant executive oversight in our force which hinders effective decision making.”

It reports that they have been ordered to reduce flag officer positions by at least 25 percent by the end of 2025, a move that would be consistent with similar efforts within the Department of Defense. USNI reports that there are a total of 46 flag officers in the USCG, 43 of whom are active and three on reserve duty. As such, that would mean that the reduction is targeting at least 12 officers.

The memo also reports that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem canceled the results of the 2025 one-star admiral promotion board that would have elevated six Coast Guard captains to flag officers.

All of this comes after Secretary Noem told an audience of USCG senior leaders, “You are the finest fighting force,” adding that “funding the Coast Guard is one of my top priorities.” During her address, she praised the service’s specialized expertise in controlling, securing, and defending America’s borders and maritime approaches, including U.S. ports and waterways.

She told the audience that they were asking for the biggest overhaul of USCG since 1915 to transform and grow the Coast Guard through Force Design 2028. The initiative, according to command, is to create a more agile, capable, responsive fighting force. They promised the deployment of cutting-edge technology while also reforming Coast Guard acquisitions to rapidly deploy capabilities to execute missions.

Noem and the senior leadership of USCG promised, “This initiative will address immediate workforce shortfalls and ensure the service’s ability to meet emerging threats.”

The basic details of the program were announced at the beginning of April, with command promising additional rollouts in the coming weeks.

Vice Admiral Kevin Lundy was elevated to the commandant’s position in January after the Trump administration dismissed the Commandant, Admiral Linda Fagan. The efforts have seen an overhaul of the mission of the USCG sending vessels to protect the southern border and increase the interdiction of human smugglers.

