Report: Signs of Movement on Carbon Levy at IMO

IMO file image

On Friday, the IMO greenhouse gas working group concluded its deliberations ahead of MEPC 80, which will be held next week in London. Some observers who followed last week’s negotiations are wary that the IMO revised GHG reduction strategy is headed in a direction that is not 1.50 C-aligned, and risks backsliding on a just and equitable transition.

The primary policy that industry insiders say is required to actualize the green transition is an IMO carbon levy, or market-based measure. Without a predictable tax on carbon and a corresponding subsidy for green fuel, there is no price signal to underpin multiyear investments in expensive green ammonia or green methanol (at industry-level scale). “What's missing is the consensus on carbon pricing," said Margaux Moore, head of energy transition research at Trafigura earlier this year. "We do need a price on carbon in order to support the adoption of these low-carbon fuels. Without it, it doesn't happen."

A carbon levy is going to be a hard sell for oil-reliant IMO member states, but this year the plan has backing from the government of France and soft support from the Biden White House, and there are signs that it could be headed for a vote. According to a readout of last week’s GHG working group, provided by consulting firm UMAS, IMO members showed support for a number of key mid-term policy measures, including a GHG pricing proposal. A draft carbon levy proposal is currently moving forwards towards finalization, despite "significant and coordinated opposition" from a minority of member states.

IMO operates by consensus decisionmaking so often that it is assumed to be a requirement, and a lack of consensus typically scuttles a proposal - including years of GHG emissions negotiations. However, a 51 percent majority can determine outcomes by vote, as seen in the working group discussions last week.

2050 ambitions

Attention now turns towards a symbolic goal: raising the IMO’s level of GHG reduction ambition. Environmental advocates and many inadustry groups (like ICS) support resetting IMO’s target for 2050 to the same level as the shoreside economy. At present, IMO’s ambition is to achieve half of the Paris zero-emissions goal.

However, UMAS questions whether the working group’s proposed ambitions for MEPC 80 are aligned with the Paris agreement, and suggests that member states made little progress in this area during the pre-meeting last week.

For instance, the 2030 and 2040 interim GHG reduction targets, to be called indicative checkpoints, are reportedly less ambitious. The current leading proposal is to have 20% GHG reduction in 2030 and 70% GHG reduction in 2040, on a well-to-wake basis. If these numbers are approved at MEPC 80, UMAS analysis claim that the IMO GHG strategy could fail to align with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The other elements yet to be agreed include a standard approach to a lifecycle coverage of the emissions to avoid shifting emissions from sea to land; and when the mid-term measures to compel reductions might be adopted and enter into force.

“Like the emissions they hope to reduce, much remains in the air after last week’s IMO negotiations on the Revised GHG Strategy and candidate measures. Like some of the vulnerable climate areas, the member states too, found themselves poles apart on key issues. As all eyes turn to MEPC 80, the member states must strive to deliver a strategy that is 1.5-aligned and committed to a just transition for shipping,” said Dr. Aly Shaw, Policy Lead at UMAS.

With IMO targeting 2023 as its year of decisive climate action, and departing Secretary General Kitack Lim hoping to leave a legacy of environmental progress at his last MEPC, member states will be facing more pressure than ever to take action. Advocates and industry groups will be watching closely as the meeting unfolds next week.