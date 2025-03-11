Report: Russian Ballistic Missile Kills Four Seafarers in Odesa Port



In posting on social media, Ukrainian authorities are reporting a deadly attack on the port of Odesa. It is being widely reported that four sailors aboard a Greek-managed bulker were killed during a Russian missile attack, a fifth crewmember injured, and an employee of the port company was also injured. The attack on Odesa comes as both sides have escalated their efforts on the front lines while the Trump administration continues to push for peace talks.

Hours after it was reported that Ukraine had launched a massive drone attack on Russia, sirens were warning of a missile attack against the city of Odesa this evening. According to the reports, the alarm was sounded around 2000 local time, and minutes later a large explosion was reported.

Serhiy Bratchuk of the Public Council at the Odessa OVA posted the reports online. It was later posted (but now deleted) by the Odesa Port Authority. Included with the posting is a picture of a fire-damaged bulker MJ Pinar.

The vessel which is registered in Barbados is not currently broadcasting an AIS signal. Many ships have gone dark entering the Black Sea and the ports of Ukraine. Its last signal placed the 30,465 dwt vessel at Sulina, Romania. A message to the vessel’s manager in Greece has not received a reply.

The reports indicate the vessel was on dock in Odesa loading 30,000 tons of wheat. At least one missile is reported to have struck the seawall causing extensive damage to the pier, terminal’s grain gallery, and other infrastructure. The report indicates there was a fire aboard the vessel that killed three Syrian and one Ukrainian crewmember and injured one other crewmember. The ship is reported to have a crew of 12 aboard. A port employee also aboard the vessel is reported to have been injured.

Today’s attack if confirmed could be the deadliest for seafarers in the port.

A delegation from the World Food Program was also visiting the port today. They toured the port facilities and met with officials to discuss the operations of the port and shipping corridor. The UN continues to place a high priority on food exports from Ukraine primarily to countries in Africa.

Today’s attack came the same day as it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had sent a letter to Donald Trump and that the U.S. agreed to resume sharing military intelligence and shipping materials to Ukraine. Reports from the talks underway in Saudia Arabia are indicating a potential ceasefire in the three-year war. Ukraine had reportedly accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States.

Vessels have occasionally become collateral damage during the long war with repeated reports of damage during attacks on the port. The feeder ship MSC Levante F was reported to have suffered damage at the beginning of March while it was docked in Odesa. The company later denied significant damage, but the Governor Oleh Kiper also wrote that two port employees sustained injuries in the same attack.

