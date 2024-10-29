Report: Malaysian Patrol Boat Lost Due to Navigation Error and Hull Fatigue



The Royal Malaysian Navy issued a report on the loss of its patrol boat KD Pendekar in August 2024. It acknowledges that the vessel was off course when it grounded but blames the age of the vessel for contributing to the inability to stop the flooding. They also looked at the circumstances of the death of a diver during the salvage effort reporting despite being licensed the diver drowned due to difficult conditions.

The 260-ton patrol boat which was commissioned in 1979 was on a routine mission when it grounded on Stork Reef on August 25. The crew of 39 was forced to evacuate the patrol boat when they were unable to stop the flooding and were rescued by the Ashley, a commercial ship in the vicinity. The patrol had been in the area around the southeastern end of the peninsular near the Singapore Strait, which is known for difficult currents and challenging conditions.

The investigation reports the vessel “strayed from the planned route,” causing it to hit the reef. It is labeled a “navigation error.”

Highlighting that the ship is 45 years old, the Navy also reports that “the ship’s fatigue factor made flood control difficult owing to weak hull structure.” They report the structure contributed to the accelerated spread of the flooding to other compartments. After about four hours the vessel was lost .

A salvage operation was commenced in an area that the Navy concludes presented difficult conditions including erratic currents and mud reducing visibility. They said conditions were challenging and high-risk but that all the divers were trained and certified.

One of the salvage divers died while working at the site. The report says visibility was reduced to about one foot on that day and the diver’s safety strap had become caught on the vessel. They believe that proper safety protocols were followed and that the equipment was all working but that the diver became stuck and drowned.

The patrol boat KD Pendekar was salvaged by a private company which completed the work on October 15. The ship is now in the process of a technical inspection.

Loss of the vessel also highlighted a larger concern over the age of the equipment used by the Malaysian military During a recent session in parliament, Defense Minister Khaled Nordin confirmed that 34 of the navy’s assets are over 30 years of age. He said in total, over 170 of the Malaysian Armed Forces’ equipment is more than 30 years old.

After the incident, the Defense Minister told the Malaysian Star newspaper that the sinking was not caused by the age of the vessel. He however said they would be conducting inspections on a third of the fleet. The minister said the Navy has 10 to 15 ships that are over 40 years old.

