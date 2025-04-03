Report: Iran is Pulling Advisors Out of Yemen

The U.S. Navy air strike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels is producing results, according to officials in Iran and the United States. The Iranian military is pulling personnel out of Yemen in order to reduce the risk of casualties or escalation, a senior Iranian official told the Telegraph - a significant victory for the Trump administration's policy. The strikes have also forced the Houthis to slow the pace of their missile attacks on Israel and on U.S. forces in the Red Sea. However, American officials told the New York Times, the Houthis still retain large weapons stockpiles in hardened bunkers, and the U.S. has yet to deploy the capabilities required to reach them.

On Wednesday, a senior Iranian official told The Telegraph that the Trump administration's military campaign is now the center of discussion in Tehran, and the regime's many proxy groups - Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Shia militias in Iraq - have taken a back seat. Hezbollah and Hamas have both been dealt serious blows in combat with Israel, and Tehran sees the Houthis as another losing force, the official claimed.

"The view here is that the Houthis will not be able to survive and are living their final months or even days, so there is no point in keeping them on our list," the Iranian official said. "They were part of a chain that relied on [assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah and [former Syrian dictator Bashar] Assad, and keeping only one part of that chain for the future makes no sense."

Three U.S. officials told the New York Times that the U.S. Navy airstrikes on Yemen have been more intense than publicly reported. The Institute for the Study of War, a nonpartisan research group, identified 28 airstrikes on April 2-3 alone. This campaign will likely intensify: a second U.S. Navy aircraft carrier is under way to join USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea, doubling the available firepower. The bombardment could go on for months, the officials said - an indication that the resumption of Red Sea merchant traffic may not come until later in the year.

A Pentagon spokesperson strenuously denied that the timeline for the bombing campaign is months long, saying only that it was "on track" for future phases.

Local U.S. Navy commands now have control over targeting decisions, the Times reports, and as the pace picks up, the task force is consuming a meaningful number of precision munitions. The Houthis still have air defenses, and Navy pilots are using a combination of glide bombs and cruise missiles to achieve mission success without entering the Houthis' weapons envelope. The cost of these weapons so far is comparatively small for a regional war, about $1 billion, but Pentagon planners are more concerned about the low rate of stockpile replenishment. The U.S. supply chain for precision air-launched munitions is limited, and war gaming for a Taiwan Strait conflict suggests that U.S. success against China hinges on an adequate supply of these high-tech weapons.