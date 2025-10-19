Report: EU to Work With Flag States to Increase Shadow Tanker Inspections



The diplomatic arm of the European Union is reported to be working on a new plan to further increase the inspections of the shadow tanker fleet that supports the Russian energy industry, according to a draft document seen by Reuters and POLITICO. The outlets are reporting that the position builds on the efforts by France, Estonia, Germany, and other member states, which have already stopped suspect vessels.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) will be presenting a draft position paper to members on Monday, October 20, reports POLITICO, with a goal of finalizing the declaration by the end of November. They report that the paper cites the support by the tankers of Russia’s energy industry and income for Russia, as well as the environmental and safety issues posed by the shadow fleet. It also cites the potential for the tankers to be used in hybrid warfare, highlighting the unidentified drone sightings in Northern Europe. Both Germany and Denmark have said they suspect the drones were launched from vessels off their coasts. The EEAS also cites the need to crack down on false flag operations.

The reports said that the EU has already begun negotiations with flag states with a goal of reaching bilateral agreements that would provide additional authority to board and inspect suspect vessels. The EU in the spring authorized states to demand proof of insurance from vessels sailing through their zones, and several states have independently said they would be inspecting the tankers. Denmark announced a new inspection program for tankers anchoring in a popular spot near the entrance to the Baltic.

The report says the EU is also considering extending the efforts to support elements for the tanker fleet. Key among these it mentions bunkering services as a potential target.

French President Emmanuel Macron had urged member states to get more aggressive, citing France’s detention of the notorious shadow tanker Boracay. He said that even a few hours' delay would negatively impact the tankers’ operations. France stopped the tanker on suspicion that it was operating under a false flag and held it for several days in October.

The EU is also working on its 19th sanctions package, which is reported to include more than 100 additional tankers. It will also accelerate the efforts to end Russian oil and gas imports. Reuters writes that the package will be presented to member states for adoption likely within the next week.

European officials have talked of a renewed urgency to increase the pressure on Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on. They have said Russia is showing little regard for the peace efforts and cite the increase in attacks on Ukraine over the past few months.

