Report: Chemical Tanker Attacked by Pirates in Gulf of Guinea

[Breaking] A pirate attack has been reported aboard a chemical tanker off the coast of Togo in the Gulf of Guinea, a rare occurrence in what was once a hotspot of maritime hijackings and kidnappings.

Maritime risk consultancy Vanguard Tech reports that a vessel has been attacked about 56 nautical miles south of Lome. The ship in question is "highly likely" to be the chemical tanker Endo Ponente, the firm reported.

AIS data provided by Pole Star shows that Endo Ponente got under way from an anchorage off Lome on the morning of August 28 and headed due south, making 6-7 knots. At about 1830, she made a round turn to starboard and her speed dropped to less than a knot. Her last AIS transmission was received half an hour later.

Endo Ponente is a 2010-built chemical tanker flagged in Malta. The operator has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as further information comes in.