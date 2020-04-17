Report: Boxship Master Killed by Crewmembers in Port of Cartagena

File image courtesy HHM / Dietmar Hasenpusch By The Maritime Executive 04-17-2020 06:37:00

[Breaking] The master of the Isle of Man-flagged container ship Spirit of Hamburg was killed by members of his crew at the port of Cartagena, local prosecutors said Friday.

In a statement to Colombian media, prosecutors named the victim as Capt. Myo Tun Zaw, 50. His body was brought onto a dock in Cartagena's Manga district, where it was examined by a Colombian forensics team. The vessel is currently anchored in Cartagena's bay.

Under UNCLOS, any crime aboard Spirit of Hamburg would fall under the jurisdiction of her flag state, which will have primary responsibility for the investigation, prosecutors said. Colombian jurisdiction does not apply.

The 2007-built Spirit of Hamburg is a Panamax boxship owned by Rickmers Reederei and operated as part of the Hamburg Sud network.