Renewed Kleven Yard Receives First Significant Order for CSV

REM ordered its first CSV for the offshore wind market from the renewed Green Yard Kleven shipyard - rendering courtesy of Havyard By The Maritime Executive 12-24-2020 03:59:08

The Kleven Shipyard in Norway, now known as Green Yard Kleven, received its first significant new build order since the shipyard was acquired out of bankruptcy in July 2020. The yard will be building an advanced construction service vessel (CSV) for REM Offshore as REM's first vessel to service offshore wind fields.

The vessel, which was designed by Havyard Design & Solutions and based on Havyard’s CSV platform. According to the companies, work has already been proceeding with the planning and drawings for the new ship so that construction can commence immediately. They expect to deliver the ship in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Havyard Design reported that the designs have been adapted with a strong focus on safe walkway operations and energy-efficient operation for low emissions. Also, the vessel is being prepared to meet future demands for zero emissions, both in the form of possibilities of expanding the current battery pack, which will supply 12,000 kWh, and the future installation of fuel cells says Lars Conradi Andersen, sales director at Havyard Design & Solutions.

The vessel, which will measure 295 feet in length, will feature a large cargo deck and storage for spare parts and containers under the deck. It will also be fitted with three cranes and be able to accommodate 99 people.

The project is seen as an important milestone for the shipyard and Green Yard in its strategy to expand into construction. Green Yard, a Norwegian company focused on ship recycling, modifications, and lay-ups for ships and rigs, announced in mid-July that it has reached an agreement with the bankruptcy authorities, banks, and creditors to acquire Kleven.

Kleven, a specialized shipbuilder, built ships for the offshore sector, but had sought to become more involved with cruise ships after the downturn in the offshore segment. There were several attempts at refinancing including an investment from Hurtigruten. In January 2020, Hurtigruten agreed to sell Kleven to the DIV Group, a large Croatian industrial company that includes ownership of the Brodosplit shipyard in Croatia, but in July 2002 Kleven filed for bankruptcy.

“The project fits perfectly into Green Yard Group's strategy of being the greenest alternative in the industry, and we are pleased that we are now starting to also deliver green new buildings,” says Hans Jørgen Fedog, CEO of Green Yard Group. “We think it is particularly impressive that this new building will contribute to a new green offshore wind market.”

The contract is also an important project for the local maritime industry. Hard hit by the downturn in the offshore sector and struggling through the pandemic in 2020, the construction project will provide jobs at the yard and for subcontractors and Green Yard believes it will have a “ripple effect in a demanding time,” for the yard and the industry.

