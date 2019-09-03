Recipients of U.K. Merchant Navy Medal Announced

Merchant Navy Medal

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-03 18:20:02

A 93-year-old seafarer who began his nautical career in 1943 has been awarded the Merchant Navy Medal, the highest honor in U.K. shipping.

Captain Angus McDonald is one of 19 men and women receiving a Medal for Meritorious Service to the U.K.’s maritime industry. Setting out to sea with the Merchant Navy at the height of World War II, McDonald served in international waters for more than 20 years and navigated the treacherous seas off the West African coast as a port pilot in Ghana.

Another recipient of this year’s Medal is Captain Rachel Dunn, who started her career in the Merchant Navy and later became the first female Admiralty Pilot.

Other recipients of this year’s medal include Captain Mark Meade, who found his passion for all things maritime working alongside his father on small workboats and tugs. Throughout his career, Meade has worked to improve the safety and standards of the industry and is now Chairman of the National Workboats Association.

Captain Fran Collins, who started as a cadet and sailed on deep-sea oil and gas tankers, went on to become the first female captain of a Condor ferry and is now the CEO of Red Funnel. She has also been honored with a Merchant Navy Medal.

The Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service was first established and awarded to recipients in 2016. The medal is awarded to no more than 20 recipients annually, announced on Merchant Navy Day, September 3. The medals will be officially awarded at a ceremony at Trinity House in November.

The 2019 recipients of the medal are:

Captain W Bennett - For services to the welfare and safety of seafarers

Captain I Chapman - For services to the careers of young seafarers and a maritme charity

Captain F Collins - For services to the marine passenger sector

M Davies - For services to the maritime industry

Chief Engineer Officer P Dick - For services to the maritime industry

Captain R Dunn - For services to the careers of young seafarers

Captain M Easton - For services to the maritime industry and the careers of young seafarers

Captain N Hope - For services to a maritime charity

J Howard - For services to the jack-up barge sector

Captain A McCourt - For services to maritime safety

Captain A McDonald - For services to the safety of seafarers and to the maritime industry

Captain J Meade - For services to the workboat sector

A Parker - For services to the maritime industry and a maritime charity

A Reynier - For services to the careers of young seafarers and seafarer welfare

Captain K Slade - For services to seafarer training and a maritime charity

Commodore D Smith - For services to maritime training and the careers of young seafarers

Captain J Tyson - For services to the careers of young seafarers and women in maritime

Captain D Wheal - For services to maritime safety

M Willis - For services to seafarer employment, training and the careers of young seafarers