ReCAAP Sounds Alarm About Tripling of Robberies in Singapore Strait in 2025

The monitoring and coordination operation for piracy and criminal activity against shipping in Asia, ReCAAP ISC, issued a new alert on February 3 highlighting that the number of robberies has nearly tripled in the Singapore Strait this year. They report that just over a month into 2025, there have now been 11 incidents all in a specific area near the western terminus and often grouped in a short interval of time.

“ReCaap ISC alerts the maritime community on the continued occurrence of incidents of sea robbery onboard ships while underway in the Singapore Strait, and warns of a possibility of further incidents,” is emboldened at the top of the new alert.

This comes after reports that two more vessels were boarded overnight on February 3. Ambrey Analytics says a tanker and bulker were each boarded approximately 15 minutes apart from each other. Four individuals were seen on a bulker with what appeared to be knives and guns. Shortly thereafter, there was a second report of six individuals on a product tanker armed with knives.

ReCaap notes that the incidents have occurred within short intervals, with two reports each in the early morning hours on January 26 and February 3 and two other reports overnight between January 28 to 29. All of them took place in the eastbound lane and were near the western end of the Singapore Strait near Indonesia.

Of note is that the perpetrators now appear to be armed with knives or possibly guns whereas in the past they were often unarmed. ReCAAP highlights of the 11 reports this year, four times there were indications of guns or gun-like objects, five reports of perpetrators with knives, and two reports did not specify if there were weapons involved.

In one case a chief engineer’s hands were tied by the perpetrators but no one was injured. In the past, the boarders most often fled when they were spotted and rarely came in direct contact with a vessel’s crew.

Most of the crimes continue to be robberies. Engine spare parts were reported stolen in seven of the current incidents.

ReCAAP notes that in 2024 there were only four incidents reported between January 1 and February 3. Based on the persistence and common nature of the incidents they warn that there may be further incidents in the future.

They are urging littoral states to increase patrols and surveillance in the respective waters and to respond promptly to reports coming from the ships. They also recommend coordination and information sharing to aid in the arrest of the criminal groups conducting these robberies. For ships, they note there is particular concern during the hours of darkness. They recommend adopting preventive measures and intensifying vigilance and look-outs while transiting the areas of concern.

Security consultants and ReCAAP warned in 2024 that robberies were increasing in the Singapore Strait. The current wave however is of particular concern due to the number of incidents and the more aggressive nature of the perpetrators.

