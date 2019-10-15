Radio Show: How Lawless are the Oceans?

Credit: Monocle 24

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-15 19:25:37

Monocle 24 Radio’s Foreign Desk has released a foreign affairs episode: How lawless are the oceans?

“In an ever more monitored world, escaping to the high seas might seem like a romantic idea. For some, however, being that far off the grid means being exploited, often while undertaking illicit activities. Who should be controlling what happens on the world’s oceans, and what’s being done to help those suffering at the hands of modern-day buccaneers, mercenaries and smugglers? Andrew Mueller is joined by journalist Ian Urbina, David Hammond from Human Rights at Sea and Alessio Patalano from King’s College London.”

Separately, the topic was also discussed last month by Professor Steven Haines, Professor of Public International Law University of Greenwich and Trustee of Human Rights at Sea. Haines gave a speech at the NATO Maritime Operational Law Conference in Madrid on September 24, 2019.