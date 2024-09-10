Qatar Christens New LNG Carrier Naming it for US Businessman Rex Tillerson

In a unique step, QatarEnergy celebrated the naming of the first of its new LNG carriers and officiated the name of the vessel as Rex Tillerson, in recognition of the 42-year career and key role the former Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil played in the development of Qatar’s LNG industry. Tillerson left ExxonMobil in 2017 becoming the U.S. Secretary of State until being fired (on Twitter) in March 2018 by then president Donald Trump.

Tillerson in a video message during the ceremony called it a great honor to have his name on the vessel. He highlighted the leadership of Qatar in developing the LNG industry and making the country one of the largest exporters in the world.

The ceremony took place today, September 10, at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard, part of the China State Shipbuilding Company (CSSC) ahead of the delivery of the first two conventional LNG carriers built for QatarEnergy. The Rex Tillerson is scheduled for delivery on September 12 and will be followed later this month by the Umm Quvain Irina. CSSC highlights that nine of the 12 vessels ordered for the QatarEnergy expansion, and part of the massive 100-ship newbuild project, are currently under construction at the shipyard. Hudong-Zhonghau has launched the first five of the class.

The conventional sized vessel is the first of 104 being built for QatarEnergy (CSSC)

The ships measure 980 (299 meters) with a carry capacity of 174,000 cubic meters of LNG. While the standard dimensions of LNG carriers, CSSC says it is an advanced fifth-generation design. It adopts the latest design with double skeg lines, fuel-saving designs and technology, and technology management systems. It was classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

QatarEnergy highlighted in April that it had completed the orders for a total of 104 conventional LNG carriers to support its expansion program. The orders were divided between China and South Korea.

Marking the delivery of the first LNG vessel under QatarEnergy’s historic shipbuilding program



Speaking during the ceremony in China, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said, “This event embodies our commitment to meet the world’s growing need for cleaner energy and to be part of the global economic development for decades to come. As the first ship in our new LNG fleet, the Rex Tillerson will undoubtedly play a significant role as she carries Qatari-produced LNG to many receiving terminals across the globe. It is our honor to name the first vessel in Rex Tillerson’s name as a tribute to his life-long accomplishments and as a symbol of a special friendship.”

QatarEnergy yesterday also announced a further order placed with CSSC for six additional 271,000 cbm LNG carriers, which will be among the largest in the world. Hudong-Zhonghau is contracted to build 24 of the massive vessels which will also operate to support QatarEnergy’s export program from the new Northern Gas Field. With the opening of these facilities, Qatar is set to reclaim the title of the world’s largest LNG exporter after a recent challenge from the United States, which currently holds the title of the largest LNG exporter.

Qatar anticipates strong demand growth for LNG in the coming years and is investing heavily to expand its production and export capabilities. It is working with many of the leading shipping companies which will operate the new vessels which are due for delivery by 2030.



Six-minute video time lapse of LNG carrier construction (QatarEnergy)