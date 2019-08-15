PSA Thailand and SCG Logistics to Launch Joint Venture

L-R: Paitoon Jiranantarat, MD of SCG Logistics Management, Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, Nithi Patarachoke, President of SCG Cement Building Materials, Kwong Wai Yan, Regional CFO Southeast Asia, PSA International

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-15 21:21:14

PSA Thailand and SCG Logistics Management Company are launching a new joint venture by investing in the development and operation of the Thai Prosperity Terminal in Thailand and rebranding it Thai Connectivity Terminal (TCT).

The joint venture company will be called SCG-PSA Holdings. The company will serve as a springboard for potential joint exploration and investment in supply chain related opportunities across the region, with a major focus on Thailand.

Sited along Thailand’s Chao Phraya River in Bangkok and in close proximity to Bangkok’s city center and industrial estates, TCT is a well-established river terminal in Thailand that directly serves the hinterland in and around the capital city. TCT is also well connected to the deep-sea port at Laem Chabang. The new joint venture will leverage the PSA Group’s digital platforms to become a hub of regional connectivity, both physically and digitally.

Ong Kim Pong, Regional CEO Southeast Asia, PSA International, said, “We look forward to working alongside SCG Logistics to offer customized supply chain solutions in Thailand and across its borders, and are confident that this partnership will flourish in the years to come. Capitalising on TCT’s strategic location, PSA is committed to growing this critical node as part of our greater transport and cargo solutions network, and to open up more avenues of opportunity for the movement of goods and materials throughout the region.”

In June, SCG Logistics partnered with a startup company MyCloud Fulfillment to incorporate digital technologies and promote e-commerce by helping online sellers better understanding consumer needs using data analytics. The company aims to expand services throughout ASEAN and China.