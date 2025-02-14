Process Uses Industrial Lasers for Rust, Paint, and Coating Removal

Successful trials were conducted in December 2024 on a new system that uses industrial laser technology to remove rust, paint, and other coasts from the hull of a ship. The goal is to create a system that is more environmentally friendly and the project also highlights it has the potential for automation.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), MOL Drybulk, and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding cooperated for the test which was performed on one of MOL Drybulk’s bulkers while at the shipyard. Furukawa Electric is developing the system for rust and coating removal, leveraging the technology it cultivated in industrial lasers. MOL reports that by applying the metal processing technology developed by Furukawa for processes such as welding, cutting, and surface treatment, the goal is the optimization of irradiation conditions for rust and paint removal in the undercoating of ships.

Furukawa Electric, with the cooperation of MOL and MOL Drybulk, has been developing since 2021 a rust and coating removal system for onboard maintenance, utilizing the surface treatment solution based on "InfraLaser" technology cultivated in industrial lasers. Additionally, since 2022, Furukawa Electric and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding have also been conducting demonstration experiments to apply the same system to ship repairs.

Close up of the removal test as the companies also study automation of the task (MOL)

During ship repairs, rust and coatings are removed for hull inspection and repainting. However, the current sandblasting method, which removes rust and coatings by blasting abrasive materials against the surface, scatters waste materials and paint as debris, necessitating recovery efforts. Due to increased environmental laws, many shipyards are also required to erect barriers or coverings to limit the area where the debris travels.

By replacing this with a laser-blasting method, the companies believe it will generate minimal waste, dust, and noise. They expect to reduce environmental impact and improve occupational health, especially in shipyards.

Having completed the successful field trial of the "Infralaser" rust and coating removal system the companies report they will accelerate the development of an innovative laser application system for ship repair that can replace the conventional sandblasting method for rust and paint removal and coatings.

They will also continue to study the automation of the system by taking advantage of the laser's zero reaction force, aiming to achieve labor savings and automate the ship maintenance and repair process.

