Ports Close as Tropical Storm Ernesto Approaches Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard is taking preparatory steps as Tropical Storm Ernesto approaches Puerto Rico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, tropical storm conditions are expected to continue over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through early Wednesday, with hurricane conditions possible over the Virgin Islands, Culebra, and Vieques. In anticipation of heavy rainfall and flooding, the White House has declared an emergency for Puerto Rico effective Tuesday night.

In preparation for the storm's arrival, the U.S. Coast Guard has closed all major ports for all vessel traffic in Puerto Rico and the USVI, effective 1800 hours Tuesday. Large oceangoing vessels were instructed to depart for sea earlier in the week, as the region's ports have no safe havens for merchant vessels in a severe storm. Cargo operations - including bunkering - are also suspended temporarily, except by waiver. The storm could also affect salvage operations for a grounded sailing yacht that has been stuck off Culebra since July 21.

"We urge the public and the maritime community to stay safe and not underestimate the impacts of this storm," said Capt. Luis Rodriguez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander. "We expect life threatening surf and rip currents and projected sea states throughout the week which could reduce our ability to respond to a maritime distress with the full use of our resources."

After passing north of Puerto Rico, Ernesto will turn and head out over the Atlantic. According to the NHC, it wil quickly intensify into a hurricane over open water, reaching a predicted peak strength of 100 knots by the end of the week.