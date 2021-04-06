PortMiami Welcomes Florida's Largest Container Ship Ever

Image courtesy PortMiami By The Maritime Executive 04-06-2021 05:22:39

On Tuesday, PortMiami welcomed the 15,000 TEU CMA CGM Argentina, the largest container ship ever to call at a port in Florida.

The Neopanamax vessel arrived in Miami via PNYNJ, the Port of Virginia and the Port of Savannah. Her arrival heralds a new era for South Florida port operations, and it reflects the considerable efforts that PortMiami has made to upgrade its cargo facilities in recent years - like dredging its entrance channel to 50-52 feet, buying new Super-Post-Panamax STS cranes, upgrading to new electric RTGs at the South Florida Container Terminal and installing new on-dock rail access.

Today #PortMiami set a new record for the largest container ship to ever call at a Florida port with the arrival of the @cmacgm Argentina. The more than 15,000 TEU vessel is 23 containers wide and about three football fields.#PortMiamiStrong #PortMiamiProud pic.twitter.com/R4atu48bC1 — PortMiami (@PortMiami) April 6, 2021

These improvements have yielded dividends for the port in the form of more liner services and new Neopanamax boxship traffic from the expanded Panama Canal. Miami's annual container volumes have risen to exceed one million TEU per year, and in January, the port handled a record-setting 113,000 TEU - an increase of 20 percent over the previous monthly record.

“Miami-Dade County is a major global hub for trade and commerce, and cargo continues to create jobs and expand opportunities across our community. As we look to rebuild an even stronger, more resilient economy, the seaport is critical to our long-term sustainable growth and prosperity," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.