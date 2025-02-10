PortMiami Handles Record Number of Cruise Ships in a Single Day

With the winter cruise season in full swing, PortMiami marked another record day as it continues its position as the largest homeport for cruise ships. Expansion of the port’s facilities is proceeding with the soft opening of MSC Cruises’ new terminal at the eastern end of Dodge Island further expanding capacity and preparing the port for the entry into service of the next mega cruise ship.

The port handled a total of 10 cruise ships on Saturday, February 8. It was the first time the port had docked that number of cruise ships in one day and it ranged from the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, to multiple vessels from Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, and other lines including Oceania Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and Holland America Line.

According to the port they were expecting close to 68,000 passengers. The 10 cruise ships (Carnival Magic, Carnival Sunrise, Zaandam, MSC Seascape, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Gem, Sirena, Icon of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, and Scarlet Lady) have a double occupancy capacity of approximately 32,000 passengers and a total capacity of approximately 38,000 passengers (excluding crew). The port counts embarking and disembarking passengers separately for the total number of people passing through its facilities in a single day.

It comes as PortMiami roared back into first place in the cruise industry handling 8,233,056 passengers in FY2024. Miami has been the largest homeport for years but briefly was eclipsed by Port Canaveral, Florida during the restart from the pandemic.

Previously, PortMiami had handled eight cruise ships in a day and set a passenger record at approximately 67,500 people in a day. A December 2023 day that had the potential to see 70,000 passengers was disrupted by bad weather. However, the port’s expansion continues.

“PortMiami is the departure choice for all major cruise lines,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “It is no surprise PortMiami and the cruise industry continue to break records.”

MSC Seascape was the first cruise ship to use the new $360 million Terminal AA (MSC Cruises)

The MSC Seascape became the first cruise ship to dock at the new Terminal AA this weekend with the official opening for the terminal scheduled for next month. Ceremonies are set for March 6, but the 4,500-passenger cruise ship kicked off the operation this weekend.

MSC Cruises built the terminal in cooperation with PortMiami and it included removing land and creating a new seawall to make the channel wide enough to accommodate the 135-foot-wide cruise ship at the berth. MSC first announced plans for the terminal in 2018 as part of its growth plans for the North American cruise market. Fincantieri Infrastructure, the land-side construction arm of the Italian group, began construction of the terminal in March 2022 which was reported to be costing approximately 350 million euros ($360 million).

PortMiami removed land from the island to widen the channel to accommodate cruise ships at the new terminal (MSC Cruises)

When completed Terminal AA will have access to three berths, including handling MSC World America, the new 215,860 gross ton cruise ship with accommodations for over 6,700 passengers due to enter service in April 2025. The terminal was designed to handle up to 36,000 passengers a day.

PortMiami is also undertaking upgrades to its existing terminals to support growth.