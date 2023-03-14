PortMiami Completes First LNG Bunkering of Seaboard's LNG Boxship

PortMiami LNG Bunkering of Seaboard Blue

This weekend marked the first time in PortMiami’s history that a cargo vessel, the Motor Vessel (M/V) Seaboard Blue, was bunkered at PortMiami using liquified natural gas (LNG) as a fuel. Using its Q4000 bunker barge, Shell filled the Seaboard Blue with LNG before its inaugural southbound sailing to Honduras and Guatemala.

The 1,000 TEU M/V Seaboard Blue, previously known as the M/V Elbblue, was retrofitted in 2017 with the capability of running on both LNG and diesel fuel. The vessel was the world’s first container ship converted from conventional diesel propulsion to LNG. This Sunday, for the first time, the Seaboard Blue called PortMiami home and joined the Seaboard Marine’s North Central America service.

“Seaboard Marine’s adoption of greener sources of fuel is exemplary and a significant step towards our goal of keeping Miami-Dade a county on the cutting edge of sustainability,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Together with our shore-to-power project that will soon become a reality, these investments continue to position PortMiami as an industry leader and help to ensure our community becomes future-ready.”

“The Seaboard Blue is a key new component to Seaboard’s fleet transformation,” said Eddie Gonzalez, President and CEO of Seaboard Marine. “The recent purchase of this LNG-powered ship demonstrates Seaboard Marine’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and to providing reliable service to our customers. As South Florida’s premier ocean carrier, we are grateful for the support we have received from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, PortMiami, Shell, the United States Coast Guard, and the Biscayne Bay Pilots.”