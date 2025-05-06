Port Sudan Hit by Wave of Attacks in Three-Year-Old Civil War



Sudan’s primary port and the de facto capital of the country came under attack for the first time in the three-year-old civil war. Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have launched a new wave of attacks which expanded today to target and damage key parts of the port.

Media reports cited a loud explosion early Tuesday morning coming for the port area in Port Sudan followed by pictures of large plumes of smoke. The attacks were reportedly launched by drones and marked the first time Port Sudan has been directly targeted in the new wave of violence.

The fuel storage area in the port was reported to be burning. Pictures released by the Sudan News also showed areas of the container port on fire. Several ships appeared to be docked in the port.

The news reports said it was part of a larger wave of attacks with the city’s commercial airport also hit. An army base was also reportedly targeted.

Civilian teams were working to control the fires, but it is unclear if there have been causalities or deaths from today’s attack. The Sunday News reported marine activities resumed in the port later in the day.

For the third day in a row, UAE-backed Rapid Support Force has launched heavy attacks on Port Sudan, resulted total blackout.



Military bases, power stations and civilian areas have been hit, causing serious damage. pic.twitter.com/Tnn7wA45qb — War Updates ???????? (@Shezich786) May 6, 2025

Port Sudan is a critical point for the country and its population which is reported to be facing starvation. Most of the humanitarian aid entered the country passes through Port Sudan. It is the main cargo handling facility both for dry bulk and nearly one million containers annually. The government supported by the army also fled into Port Sudan after losing the country’s capital Khartoum and much of the east of the country to the RSF forces.

The latest wave of attacks started on Sunday when the RSF forces launched a drone attack on a military base outside the city limits. On Monday they also launched attacks on the country’s main fuel storage depot south of the city.

UN officials on Monday called the latest escalation a “worrying development,” saying it would threaten humanitarian efforts. The UN has estimated that nearly nine million people are displaced in the country with many having fled to the relative calm around Port Sudan.