Port of Zeebrugge Invests in 5G

Credit: Port of Zeebrugge

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-28 19:31:12

The Port of Zeebrugge is investing in a private 5G network it says will be the accelerator for innovation in and around the port.

In the first phase, expected to be operational this year, the data network will be used for connectivity with tugboats, air pollution detectors, camera’s and quay sensors. It will also be used for the new sealock to be constructed in the near future and will be deployed at port companies for dispatching, connectivity with straddle carriers, track and trace systems and critical group communication.

The first external users of the network have already signed up. They will use the Port of Zeebrugge’s 5G network for communication during the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

The second phase of the project will include the inner port and will be implemented mid 2020. The rollout of the 5G network is expected to be an accelerator for IoT, autonomous vessels, augmented reality and drones.

The Port of Zeebrugge has partnered with Citymesh to deliver end to end support and provide the commercial exploitation of the network. Citymesh is strengthening its position on the 5G market with technology partner Nokia.