Port of Rotterdam Positions as Hydrogen Hub Hosting New Technologies

Port of Rotterdam seek to be a hydrogen hub hosting new technologies and imports

With demand expected to soar in the coming years for green hydrogen and new forms of electricity storage, the Port of Rotterdam is continuing to position itself as a hub for these new sustainable industries. With The Netherlands and Germany being two of the projected largest hydrogen consumers, the Port of Rotterdam is looking for new industries and as part of that announced plans to locate the world’s first large-scale Battolyser factory in the port to capitalize on the trends in hydrogen and energy storage.

A technology invented by Prof. Dr. Fokko Mulder and his research team at the Delft University of Technology, a Battolyser integrates an electrolyzer with a battery for energy production and storage. A start-up company, Battolyser Systems, is working to commercialize the technology and under the agreement will establish its first manufacturing facility as well as officers and research and development at the Port of Rotterdam.

The concept the company is developing calls for the Battolyser to produce hydrogen from solar and wind when power prices are low and provide electricity to the grid when prices are high. The company explains that the system is extremely flexible, efficient, and robust. They believe it can alleviate grid congestion, enable the build-out of more solar and wind energy developments, and offer the lowest cost green hydrogen. The Battolyser technology is deployable at scale using nickel and iron as its core elements.

“Rotterdam positions itself as Europe’s Hydrogen Hub and new sustainable industries are welcomed to help realize the transition that’s taking place in Rotterdam,” said Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam. “The Battolyser factory is expected to become an anchor for a new platform of companies committed to building a sustainable equipment manufacturing supply chain. Companies in the port are already actively working on projects regarding production, imports, shipping, storage, and use of green hydrogen and with this factory, we add green hydrogen equipment manufacturing to that portfolio.”

According to the Port of Rotterdam, the electrolyzer supply chain is a huge opportunity for The Netherlands to develop new sustainable industries that can support the global energy transition needs and offer export products to the world. They point to estimates that a net zero world will require between 5,000 and 10,000 GW of installed electrolyzer capacity.

Plans call for the Battolyser factory to have an annual capacity of 1 GW. It will be located in the heart of the industrial area in Rotterdam costing approximately €100 million to develop. Plans call for the facility to have over 150,000 square feet of production space.

“This partnership will develop the first industrial green hydrogen equipment manufacturing facility in The Netherlands,” said Mattijs Slee, CEO of Battolyser Systems. “With our offshore wind potential, strong infrastructure, and world-class heavy industry, The Netherlands can now develop a sustainable and resilient energy system.”

Plans call for the manufacturing facility to open during the second half of 2024. A final investment decision is scheduled for next year and requires private and public investments to compete internationally.