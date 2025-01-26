Port of Los Angeles Posts its Second-Busiest Year on Record

The Port of Los Angeles has cemented its status as the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere thanks to a significant surge in throughput last year. 2024 marked the second-best year in its 117-year history in terms of container volumes.

The port reports that last year, it handled a total of 10.3 million container units, reflecting a roughly 20 percent increase compared to 2023, when the port handled 8.6 million TEU. During the year, loaded imports posted a 26.4 percent increase to 460,915 TEU while loaded exports recorded a nine percent decline to 110,483 TEU.

The port managed to achieve the record throughput in a year characterized by labor issues, supply chain disruptions and uncomfortable tariff wars hovering over the merchant shipping industry. Notably, Los Angeles was able to sustain year-on-year growth in the number of TEU handled, averaging over 900,000 for most months and culminating in a 24 percent increase in December to 921,616 TEUs.

“At the Port of Los Angeles, performance is a point of pride for everyone who works here,” said Seroka, adding that the port’s strategy anchored on people, planet and performance is paying dividends.

On performance, investments in port infrastructure has enhanced efficiency and cargo volume growth. Recently the port completed the $73 million Pier 400 On-Dock rail expansion project and is undertaking another similar rail expansion project at Fenix Marine Pier 300. Los Angeles has also directed resources in enhancing the capabilities of its digital platform, which now allows nearly 20,000 truckers to digitally manage terminal appointments.

Port of Los Angeles has reduced its emissions to the lowest level seen since 2005. To attain its goal of a zero-emissions future, the port is investing $640 million in new cargo handling equipment, trucks and charging stations. It is also moving ahead with a hydrogen hub project, introducing zero emission terminal cargo handling equipment, and creating green shipping corridors with ports around the world to decarbonize the vessel side of the industry.

The port has also started work on a major $500 million enhancement project in collaboration with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power that will allow it handle more electric equipment and clean shore power operations in the future.

“Our goal isn’t fewer emissions, it’s zero emissions. It's about setting a new standard for ports worldwide, proving that economic growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand,” noted Seroka.

While container volumes have been on a growth trajectory, Los Angeles' cruise business is also booming and has doubled over the last decade. The port expects 2025 to be another record cruise year with more than 1.5 million passengers.