Port of Dunkirk Inaugurates Shoreside Power

The CMA CGM container ship APL Singapura became the first ship to use the Port of Dunkirk's shoreside power (cold ironing) facilities last week.

The cold ironing system installed at the Terminal des Flandres in France will become fully operational during the first half of 2020.

ACTEMIUM, a consortium of two companies (Brest and Boulogne) was selected to carry out the works including the design and supply of the system which fits into six 40-foot containers. With a capacity of 8MW – enough to power nearly 1,000 homes – this system is one of the most powerful ever to be installed in Europe.

The operation was co-financed by the Urban Community of Dunkirk, the Hauts-de-France region (via the European Regional Development Fund), and the Port of Dunkirk. The CMA CGM Group covered the cost of the equipment needed to connect the vessel.