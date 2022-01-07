Port Everglades Sets Record for Container Moves in Strong Start to FY

MSC Rachele will set a record for most container moves at the port (Port Everglades)

Florida’s Port Everglades is reporting a strong start to its fiscal new year setting several records in its cargo operations. Port officials are highlighting the achievements as they said the cargo trade has rebounded. Late in 2021, Florida transportation officials highlighted the available capacity at Florida’s ports suggesting it could help elevate the backlogs in Southern California.

In the last two weeks alone, Port Everglades has set two new records for larger containerships arriving in port. MSC’s 101,874 dwt containership MSC Rachele arrived in Port Everglades, today, January 7, on its route that has taken it along the North American east coast. During her stay in port, 4,894 containers (approximately 9,000 TEU as like most vessels she is transporting larger boxes) will be off-loaded and loaded making it the largest single container movement for a ship at Port Everglades. The previous record took place on August 26, 2021, with nearly 3,000 container moves on another MSC ship.

The container handling operation will require 72 hours during which the port's three new Super Post-Panamax gantry cranes and one existing Post-Panamax crane will complete the record movement of boxes. The off-load and loading process on the 1,095-foot-long MSC Rachele continues the strong start to FY 2022 for Port Everglades.

Two weeks ago, on December 22, 2021, Port Everglades welcomed the longest container ship to ever call the port. MSC's 1,114-foot-long Kotor Bay, with a 134-foot beam has a capacity of 8,600 TEU and operates on a route that includes calls in India and China.

Port Everglades set a record for container volume in October 2021, the first month of its new fiscal year. Container volume of 94,588 TEUs was up 5.5 percent in the month over the previous October record set in 2018. Port officials highlighted the rebound in Latin America and the Caribbean, which make up the Florida port’s " bread-and-butter trade partners.”

"It could be a record year for Port Everglades if the rest of the fiscal year holds true to October numbers," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. "Thanks to the hard work of our terminal operators and the dedication of the labor members, the new year is starting out strong."

Port Everglades reports that cargo volumes are back to pre-pandemic levels, exceeding one million TEUs during FY 2021, which ended September 30, 2021. Container volumes increased by 10 percent above the previous fiscal year, with a nearly even split between exports and imports.

