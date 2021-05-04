Plans for Jones Act LNG Bunker Barge to Operate from Tacoma

By The Maritime Executive 05-04-2021

As efforts continue to build out the LNG infrastructure for the maritime industry, a new agreement seeks to build the bunkering capacity in the U.S.’s Pacific Northwest. A new terminal will provide shoreside loading access for a bunker barge and the plan calls for the introduction of a Jones Act compliant barge by 2023.

Puget LNG and GAC Bunker Fuels Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in the supply and sale of LNG marine fuel from the new LNG terminal to marine customers in the Pacific Northwest. When Puget’s Tacoma LNG Terminal becomes operational in the second quarter of 2021, it will be the first terminal on North America’s west coast providing direct shoreside loading access for a bunker barge.

The companies highlighted the growing order book for LNG-fueled vessels saying that it underlined the need to develop the LNG supply infrastructure in all major shipping ports and regions, including the Pacific Northwest. A study conducted by DNV for Puget LNG on the feasibility of a bunker barge to supply LNG as fuel to ships in the Puget Sound area concluded that the availability and cost of natural gas, especially in North America, has made the use of LNG an attractive solution for ship operators.

Under the new agreement, GAC Bunker Fuels, a division of the Dubai-based GAC Group, will issue a Request for Proposal for a Jones Act-compliant LNG bunker barge to be constructed, owned, and operated by a third party. The concept calls for a barge that will have the flexibility in size and design to serve multiple shipping customers. The vessel is expected to be operational in 2023 and loading from Puget LNG’s terminal in Tacoma, the barge will be able to bunker vessels in port.

“This exciting foray into the Pacific Northwest with Puget LNG is the latest expansion of our footprint in the U.S., adding to GAC’s growing LNG fuel portfolio,” said Nicholas Browne, GAC Bunker Fuels’ Global Director.

GAC Bunker Fuels secured a deal to supply LNG as a marine fuel last year, having provided brokerage and ship agency services to Fure Ven, the first non-U.S. flagged vessel to receive LNG in a U.S. port. The 18,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, owned by Furetank of Sweden, became the first non-U.S. flagged vessel to bunker LNG in a U.S. port last fall in Jacksonville, Florida.

GAC Bunker Fuels has also entered into a Heads of Agreement with Houston-based Pilot LNG for LNG marine fuel to be delivered from a ship for customers in the ports of Houston, Texas City, Galveston, and Galveston Offshore Lightering Area.

