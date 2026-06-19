Pirates Become More Aggressive Using Gunfire in Attempts to Board Ships

The frequency and brazenness of pirate attacks in the Gulf of Aden and along the Somali coast continue to increase, with the authorities warning ships to maintain heightened vigilance and immediately report any suspicious activity. This week, there were three reports of attempted boarding in the same area northeast of Aden, and in each incident, the small skiffs opened fire on their targets, and in one attack used an RPG.

The Maritime Security Center Indian Ocean (MSCIO), which was established by the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Atalanta, reported the latest incident happened on June 17, approximately 105 nautical miles northeast of Aden, Yemen.

According to the information received by MSCIO, the unnamed vessel was approached by two skiffs carrying an unknown number of armed persons. The skiffs approached within close proximity of the vessel and opened fire. The vessel’s security team returned fire, after which the skiffs disengaged and moved away from the vessel.

This incident came just two days after two other vessels reported approaches also in the waters between Somalia and Yemen. The master of a tanker reported that it was approached midday on June 15. The vessel was 111 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen. A small skiff with four people approached and reportedly opened fire with an RPG. The vessel reported implementing defensive measures and said the attack was unsuccessful.

Several hours earleir a container vessel sailing approximately 14 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen, between Aden and Ahar, reported today that it was approached by a small skiff. It said the boat opened fire and was attempting to board the container vessel.

Maritime security firm Vanguard Tech reported the vessel as the Egyptian-owned Greta Star (22,968 dwt). The ship, which has a capacity of 1,730 TEU and is registered in Panama, was showing on its AIS that it was sailing between Oman and Djibouti. Vanguard reports it as “heavy firearms,” but that the ship was able to increase speed and prevent the boarding.

On Sunday, June 14, an unidentified cargo ship said it was approached by two small boats, each with six people aboard. It was sailing along the northern coast of Yemen, south of the Horn of Africa, and near Xaafunn. The small boats reportedly hailed the cargo ship, ordering it to stop. The small boats opened fire, and the security team returned fire for approximately 30 minutes before the boats turned away.

These recent incidents followed another on June 10, when a small boat with six armed individuals approached a cargo vessel also in the Gulf of Aden. The vessel was 88 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen, and there was another exchange of gunfire. The small boat also turned away after the security team returned fire.

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Atalanta has reported an increase in the number of incidents since April of this year. Three ships, including two small laden tankers, were reported boarded and taken to positions off the coast of Yemen. The EU initiative is working with the local authorities and investigating the rash of incidents in the region, and continues to emphasize the renewed dangers in the areas. Ships are strongly urged to increase their defensive efforts or to avoid the region if possible.

The attacks are continuing later into the year than is typical. Usually, the monsoon season results in a decrease in attacks until later in the year.

