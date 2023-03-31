Pirates Abandon Monjasa Tanker Kidnapping Part of the Crew

Missing taken has been secured but several crewmembers were taken hostage (Monjasa file photo)

The French navy located the missing product tanker that had been boarded by pirates last weekend but according to reports several of the crew members were taken when the pirates left the vessel. Security officials are continuing to warn of an increased level of threat in the Gulf of Guinea and the wider area off the west coast of Africa as efforts continue to resolve this situation.

“The Monjasa Reformer was located off Sao Tomé & Principe in the Gulf of Guinea by the French navy. At this point, the pirates had abandoned the vessel and brought a part of the crew members with them,” Danish oil trader Monjasa reported in its latest update. The company thanked the French navy and other authorities that assisted in locating the vessel while saying its throughs are on the missing crew and their families. “Monjasa will continue working closely with the local authorities to support our seafarers safe return to their families.”

The French and British joint effort in the region, Maritime Domain Awareness for Trade Gulf of Guinea (MDAT-GoG) issued a brief update officially listing the incident as “complete,” after the vessel was located and has been secured.

Security consultants EOS Group reported that a distress call was received from the vessel at 19:37 on March 30. They calculated its position approximately 90 nautical miles south of Bonny Island, Nigeria.

Update 4 : MT MONJASA REFORMER is reported as located. Incident complete, vessel safe. pic.twitter.com/OJxcFL396B — Maritime Domain Awareness for Trade Gulf of Guinea (@MDAT_GoG) March 30, 2023

The vessel had a crew of 16 with Danish Shipping reporting earlier in the week that none of the crew were Danes, but their nationalities are unknown. Security services are reporting that they believe three crewmembers were taken by the pirates when they left the vessel, although Monjasa is being circumspect in its reports over concerns for the safety of the crew.

Danish Shipping and previously the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) both highlighted the importance of maintaining vigilance as demonstrated by the current kidnapping incident. IMB in its annual report for 2022 highlighted that piracy had dropped to a modern low with just 19 incidents in the Gulf of Guinea and 115 reports worldwide during 2022. While 107 vessels were boarded last year, the IMB only recorded two hijackings and two kidnappings, but 41 crew were held hostage at some point.

Security analysts are pointing out that the current assault took place further to the south than the historic activity in the Gulf of Guinea, although there have been other incidents in the region off Congo. With the efforts to combat piracy originating from Nigeria and the surrounding areas, officials had previously warned that pirates were working further to sea and across a broader area.

Details of the current incident remain vague with no nationality of the pirates having been reported. The French news agency AFP is citing a source saying that three individuals seized control of the Monjasa Reformer. The company only said that piracy protocols were in place and followed with the crew taking refuge in the vessel’s citadel when the vessel was boarded shortly before midnight local time on March 25.

Authorities across the region had been searching for the vessel for the past five days with one report placing it on the move west northwest of its original position 140 nautical miles west of Port Pointe-Noire, Congo. The vessel ended up traveling hundreds of miles to the north before it was abandoned.

Monjasa is saying the crew that remained aboard are in good health and have been brought to a secure environment. The company also said there is no damage reported to the ship or cargo.

