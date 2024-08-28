Photos: Tanker Still Burning in Red Sea as Authorities “Monitor” Situation

The situation aboard the Greek-owned tanker Sounion in the Red Sea appears stable while the U.S. and EU both say they are monitoring the vessel without any declared plan of action. The various organizations are contradicting themselves if the vessel is leaking oil or if it is drifting.

The latest pictures and reports came from EUNAVFOR Aspides which on Wednesday reported the fires are continuing unabated but they contend the tanker is not leaking oil. They also reported the vessel is still at anchor in international waters while U.S. officials and UK Maritime Trade Operations have both said they believe the Sounion is drifting. A spokesperson for the U.S. military said yesterday they believe the vessel was leaking.

Officials have also avoided reporters’ questions about the level of protection being provided to the tanker. The U.S. spokesperson deferred saying the focus was on the current situation while EUNAVFOR Aspides in an earlier statement asserted the tanker had not requested assistance until August 23 when the captain asked for aid to abandon the ship.

“To avert a catastrophic environmental crisis, EU Naval Forces Aspides, in coordination with European authorities, is assessing the situation and stands ready to facilitate any courses of action,” Aspides said in its official statement. Unconfirmed reports are suggesting that the EU is considering attempting to tow the tanker, but it is unclear where they would take it due to the level of danger.

A spokesperson for EUNAVFOR asked by the media said that salvage of the tanker is officially the responsibility of the vessel’s owners and operators. Delta Tankers of Greece initially was reported to be arranging a salvage attempt shortly after the vessel was disabled by attacks last week, but on Tuesday a spokesperson for the U.S. Pentagon said they were aware that the Houthis threatened two private tugs that were going to attempt a salvage effort. Pictures also show that the bridge of the tanker has been destroyed likely in an effort to prevent salvage.

pic.twitter.com/urJIZ0Y5AW — EUNAVFOR ASPIDES (@EUNAVFORASPIDES) August 28, 2024

“This is yet another unacceptable attack on international shipping, putting the lives of innocent seafarers at risk,” said Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in a statement issued today. “The risk of an oil spill, posing an extremely serious environmental hazard, remains high and there is widespread concern about the damage such a spill would cause within the region.”

The IMO reports it is “in communication with national, regional, and UN entities, as well as other stakeholders regarding the ongoing incident.” The IMO says it is ready to offer support with any technical assistance to address the ongoing safety, security, and environmental challenges posed by the stricken vessel.

During the lead-up to the salvage operation to remove the oil stored on the FSO Safer in Yemen, the IMO had called for oil spill response equipment. It asked for donations saying the equipment would be staged in Yemen as a precaution in case there was a spill while the transfer was ongoing from the Safer. It is unclear what the status is of this equipment.