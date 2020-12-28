Photos: Storm Drives Buoy Tender Aground in Ajaccio, Corsica

12-28-2020

[Brief] On Sunday night, a buoy tender belonging to France's Phares et Balises (Lighthouses and Beacons) service dragged anchor and went aground on a waterfront promenade at Ajaccio, Corsica.

High winds from Storm Bella swept through the port of Ajaccio on Sunday night, driving the buoy tender Iles Sanguinaires II onto a rock revetment at the Quai des Torpilleurs, a waterfront promenade at the north end of the city. About 1,000 gallons of fuel oil have escaped from the vessel so far, and the City of Ajaccio has provided a 300-foot containment boom to deploy around it in order to prevent the spread of pollution.

Quand Méditerranée pas contente, Méditerranée faire ça en Corse, à Ajaccio. pic.twitter.com/GSqxPczrVP — Spettore Torgnoli (@S_Torgnoli) December 28, 2020

An additional 16,000 gallons of fuel are still on board and will have to be pumped off, according to local media. De-bunkering operations have been delayed by concerns that emptying the fuel tanks could affect the vessel's stability, and it is possible that continued inclement weather could delay a refloat operation until early January.

Iles Sanguinaires II is a 120 GT, house-forward buoy tender built in 2005 under a fleet replenishment program.



