Photos: Liftboat Evacuated in Foul Weather in Gulf of Mexico

The lift boat Robert (Seacor file image)

[Brief] Gulf Coast liftboat operator evacuated the 185-foot jackup boat Robert over the weekend due to heavy weather, the company has confirmed in a statement.

“The L/B Robert was fully evacuated on Friday as a precaution in advance of severe weather forecasts over the weekend. During an aerial visual inspection late in the day [Sunday], the vessel was observed to be off position on one side but otherwise with power and without any major visual damage," Seacor said in a statement.

The company added that it is bringing together a team to level the vessel and assess any damage from the incident. The U.S. Coast Guard and other stakeholders have been informed of the incident.

The Robert is a 185-foot liftboat with three jackup legs and a 500-ton crane. As of Wednesday she remained in the same position as the day of the incident, approximately 100 nm to the southwest of Port Fourchon.