Photos: Iran Responds to Trump’s Threats by Showing off Drone Carrier



Iranian officials on Thursday, February 6, staged ceremonies in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas for the official handover and commissioning of what they called the first mobile maritime platform for conducting drone and helicopter missions. The vessel was being highlighted for its “defense capabilities and deterrence,” while they said it would also permit Iran to conduct worldwide operations.

“Just as foreigners enter Iran’s territorial waters, we will also operate in distant waters in accordance with international laws,” asserted Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri. “We also have the right under international law to be present throughout the world’s waters, up to the edge of territorial waters of all coasts, and we will develop this capability.”

Reports of the development of the drone carrier named Shahid Bagheri surfaced more than two years ago after the conversion of a containership got underway. Reports speculated that the 3,300 TEU boxship Sarvin and another named Perarin were being converted to launch drones. Both ships were built in 2000 in South Korea.

Iran highlighted the capabilities of the newly commissioned carrier saying it can navigate in seas up to Force 9 and has an operational range of 22,000 nautical miles. They claimed it could remain at sea for up to a year “without needing to refuel in distant waters.”

The report from the Tasmin News Agency, which is aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, says the runway is 180 meters (590 feet) long and that the vessel is capable of carrying several squadrons of unmanned aerial vehicles. It can launch and land unmanned aircraft as well as deploy reconnaissance and combat drones. It also supports the operation of light and fast combat vessels, submersibles, and combat and support helicopters. It has facilities for the fueling of drones, helicopters, and marine vessels. The boxship carrier is also reported to be equipped with “intelligence and control tower equipment” to detect electronic signals and counter drones and missiles.

In addition, the support capabilities for the crew and operations include specialized hospital facilities. There are recreation areas for the crew ranging from sports facilities to a sports hall, an area with artificial turf, and a gym.

The ceremonies displaying the new carrier came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi responded to Donald Trump’s threats to restore “ maximum pressure ” on Iran and to choke off all the country’s oil exports. Araqchi called the efforts during Trump’s first term “a failed experience,” while saying a repeat would only compel “Maximum Resistance.”

Araqchu asserted that Iran is willing to provide assurances that it will not have a nuclear weapon but that the hostile measures against Iran need to be terminated. He called for the end of economic pressures and sanctions.

