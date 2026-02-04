Photos: Future Carrier USS John F. Kennedy Completes Builder's Trials

The future USS John F. Kennedy, the second Ford-class carrier for the U.S. Navy, has completed builder's sea trials at Huntington Ingalls Newport News. It has been 17 years since the initial contract award for Kennedy, and more than 10 years since her keel-laying. The test run was the ship's first outing, and it is a milestone towards the high-tech carrier's long-awaited completion.

Kennedy was affected by the same technological issues facing the first-in-class USS Gerald R. Ford, which faced years of delays in bringing its weapons elevators and its launch & recovery deck gear up to standards. The electromagnetic technology behind these devices had never been to sea before, and Ford delivered without any working weapons elevators. To make the time required for repairs, her first major deployment was deferred until mid-2023, six years after commissioning.

Kennedy also encountered issues with electromagnetic systems, causing delays to the second hull in the series. The Navy also added in additional scope of work pre-delivery to integrate the F-35C fighter into Kennedy's air wing. Certain capabilities are needed aboard to support the stealth fighter jet, and Kennedy will be the first in the class to have them.

The builder's trials started in late January and have now concluded successfully, HII said in a statement. Shipbuilding personnel from HII Newport News were on board, along with Kennedy's crew and other Navy personnel.

Kennedy is currently on track to deliver by early 2027, nearly two years later than planned. As first-in-class USS Nimitz is set to retire in May 2026, there will be a brief unplanned gap, and the U.S. Navy's carrier fleet will drop to 10 ships instead of 11 until Kennedy is online. By law, the Navy is required to maintain at least 11 carriers in operational condition.

“Taking Kennedy to sea is a testament to the grit and determination of the world’s finest shipbuilders,” said Derek Murphy, NNS vice president of new construction aircraft carrier programs. “Our nation is depending on us to deliver these critical assets that will protect freedom around the world and we’re proud to see CVN 79 take another step toward joining the fleet.”