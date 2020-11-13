Photos: Former Holland America Cruise Ship Goes Aground in Corinth

Image courtesy Jason Diving / Facebook By The Maritime Executive 11-11-2020 06:58:02

[Brief] On Friday night, the former Holland America cruise ship Aegean Majesty (ex name Veendam) broke loose from her moorings and went aground on a sandbar at the port of Corinth, Greece.

No injuries or damage were reported. After a hull inspection, the vessel was safely refloated and anchored in the port's harbor.

Holland America Line sold Veendam to the Greek ferry operator Seajets in August. Her last voyages for Holland America included a crew repatriation transit to Asia, part of Carnival Corporation's post-outbreak sealift operation to return its crewmembers to their home nations.

Seajets has purchased four older Carnival Corporation cruise ships this year, including Veendam, Pacific Aria, Oceana and Maasdam. It has also acquired two former CMV vessels built in the 1980s, the Columbus and the Magellan, both on favorable terms.